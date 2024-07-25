Increase in power tariff nullifies welfare scheme benefits, says CPM's leader G Ramakrishnan

CHENNAI: Alleging that the state government has been forced to increase power tariff due to central government's rules, CPI (M) leader G Ramakrishnan said that such hikes nullify the benefits of welfare schemes implemented by the state government.



Speaking in protest held in Chennai against the central government, the former state secretary of the party said that there is no mention of Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget.

"The finance minister would recite a Thirukural every time. But this time, she avoided that too. The central government vindictively omitted states ruled by opposition parties. Central government also forces the state government to increase power tariff every July under UDAY Scheme, " he said.

Saying that power tariff hike nullifies the benefits of other welfare schemes like KMUT (Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai), he urged the government to withdraw the tariff hike.

"BJP does not learn its lesson despite losing its majority. After losing in Faizabad, where Ayodhya is located, they abandoned Ram. They abandoned Tamil Nadu after they lost all the seats. This attitude of the government cannot be accepted. Will BJP punish 56 per cent voters, who voted against them?" he asked.

He added that Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal had requested several projects. But they gave high allocation to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh only to retain majority support to the government.

"Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK president) said that Tamil Nadu would have been included in the Budget if BJP won in 25 seats in the state. This is a detestable statement, " he opined.