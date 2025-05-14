Increase green gram procurement says Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state government to procure green gram as farmers are facing losses due to the decrease in procurement quantity.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the government is refusing to procure green gram from the farmers through regulated markets. "Farmers of Myladuthurai and Cuddalore pointed out the issues in green gram procurement. Announcements have been made to procure 378 tonnes of green gram in Mayiladuthurai and 100 tonnes in Nagapattinam," he added.

Saying that the government procures green gram at Rs. 86.82 per kilogram, Anbumani added that due to the state government refusing to procure, farmers are forced to sell green gram at Rs. 45 to Rs. 50 per kg to the private traders.

"Green gram crop is cultivated across the state including Cauvery irrigated districts. Tamil Nadu produces 1.20 lakh tonnes of green gram. But the government procures only 1,440 tonnes. In 2021-22, as much as 4,250 tonnes were procured. But the quantity has been reduced," he pointed out.

Anbumani demanded the government to take measures to increase the procurement to 7,000 tonnes after discussions with the central government. "Otherwise, the state government should procure green gram at its own funds," he urged.