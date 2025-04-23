Increase financial aid on par with AP, seeks diff-abled assn; stages protest in Chennai

CHENNAI: The members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) alleged being manhandled by the police while on their way to participate in the indefinite protest in Chennai on Tuesday.

TARATDAC planned a protest urging the State government to increase the monetary aid for the differently-abled and alter the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme as per the needs.

Meanwhile, the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) has also strongly condemned the ordeal faced by differently-abled people.

“The repressive and undemocratic actions of the police and government against thousands of differently-abled persons and activists who sought to assemble peacefully in Chennai are condemned,” read the statement.

Speaking to DT Next, a protester said, “We planned for an indefinite protest in Chennai, urging the government to fulfil demands. However, we were manhandled by the state government and police. However, about 6,000 members managed to stage a protest and were eventually arrested. Albeit, we will continue the protest.”

The monetary aid provided by the TN government is negligible considering the demands of today’s economy and the selective demands of the differently-abled persons themselves, alleged TARATDAC.

“Like Andhra Pradesh, we request the TN government to provide monetary aid of Rs 15,000 with 100 per cent disability, followed by Rs 10,000 for those with 50 per cent disability and Rs 6,000 for those with disability below 50-40 per cent,” the TARATDAC added.

Additionally, in the case of the MGNREGA scheme, there was a provision till 2024 that differently-abled persons could work for four hours under the scheme to get full payment, however, the members claim, this particular rule was amended by the DMK government.

TARATDAC and NPRD also alleged that the DMK government had enhanced the working hours for disabled persons from four to eight hours under the MGNREGA scheme.

“We urge the state government to revise the rule to benefit differently-abled and not deprive them of employment opportunities,” added a TARATDAC member.