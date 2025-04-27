Increase enrolment in govt schools, TN education dept tells teachers

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has urged teachers to increase the enrolment in state-run schools for the new academic year across Tamil Nadu. The DEE has mentioned that it has set 5 lakh as the enrolment target for the upcoming 2025-26 academic year.

The admission for children above five-years in government and aided schools commenced on March 1, after it was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The registration of students is done in the Education Management Information Systems (EMIS) portal.

Almost two months after enrolment began, the DEE circular stated that the enrolment of Class 1 students in the government, aided and middle schools is dull as per the data received in the last three days. Since the admission target is 5 lakh, the DEE has urged teachers to follow instructions to improve enrolment.

“School heads and teachers working in all government/aided primary and middle schools should take the welfare schemes provided by the government to households and nearby areas where the respective schools are located. And, conduct spot admission,” stated the circular.

As most Anganwadi centres in the State are located in rural regions, which provide pre-school education for children between 3 and 5 years, teachers have been directed to consult parents and children above 5 years to join school. “This is done so that no child is left behind while transitioning from preschool to primary education,” a department official noted. “This also ensures other children are enrolled in Class 1. As most government schools are also located in rural areas, teachers, school heads, members of school management committee (SMC), and volunteers of Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme have been engaged in the enrolment drive.”

Admissions began in March so that many students could be enrolled in government and aided schools. Meanwhile, to create awareness among parents and children, the department is conducting a rigorous enrolment drive across TN.

Teachers have been instructed to inform parents/students on various government welfare schemes implemented for students such as the CM Breakfast for primary school children, noon meal scheme, Pudhumai Penn, Tamil Pudhalvan, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Ennum Ezhuthum, and Naan Mudhalvan among others to encourage them to join State-run schools.