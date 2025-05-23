Increase age limit for rural development dept jobs, says PMK president Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the State government to increase the age limit for job aspirants applying for document writer, driver and other recruitment in rural development department, the leader alleged that a serious injustice is being meted out to MBC candidates by fixing 30 as the upper age limit.

He urged the government to hike it to 39 years as a damage control measure, after the anti-social injustice decision.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the rural development department has directed the district collectors to fill vacancies in document writers, office assistants, drivers, security guards and other posts.

Notifications for those posts were conducted in 2019 by the rural development department. When the notification was issued for the recruitment then, the age limit of 30 years was fixed for general quota. Age relaxation of 2 years was given to BC and MBC candidates, while a relaxation of 5 years was given to SC and ST candidates. But the recruitment was not conducted in several districts," he recalled.

Saying that the recruitment is being conducted now after 7 years, Anbumani pointed out that the age limit for SC and ST has been increased to 42, which is a welcome move.

"However, the age limit for the general quota should have been fixed at 37 and for the BC and MBC, the age limit should have been 39 years. But the government has failed to do so. This is a social injustice. In several districts, appointments were not done before 2019, and in a few districts, the same was not done after 2019. This is a government's mistake," he pointed out.

He opined that the job seekers should not be made to suffer for the mistakes committed by the government. It is natural justice to provide age relaxation. "Not providing age relaxation is amounting to betrayal of the job seekers, and the Dravidian model government is betraying them. So, the government should increase the age limit for the general quota as well as the BC and MBC candidates," he urged.