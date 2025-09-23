Income tax dept imposes Rs 1.50 crore penalty on Vijay

CHENNAI: The Income Tax Department has imposed a penalty of Rs1.50 crore on actor-politician Vijay under the Income Tax Act, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Challenging the order in the Madras High Court, Vijay’s side argued that the order, which should have been issued in 2019, was instead passed in 2022 and should therefore be set aside.

The Income Tax Department stated that the penalty was imposed in accordance with the law and Vijay’s petition should be dismissed.

The High Court directed Vijay’s side to submit a copy of the department’s order and adjourned the hearing to October 10.