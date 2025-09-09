Inclusive TN nation's growth engine, will reach USD 1 trillion by 2030, asserts CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said Tamil Nadu's Dravidian model of governance, rooted in social justice and inclusive development, has positioned the State as India's growth engine and will guide its path to becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave (South) 2025, held in Coimbatore, through video conferencing, Stalin said the Dravidian model ensures that growth benefits all sections of society, particularly women, oppressed communities, Adi Dravidar and tribal people. He pointed to initiatives such as the renaming of government hostels as "social justice” hostels, the KMUT scheme providing a monthly honorarium to over one crore women, the Vidyal Payanam free bus travel scheme, the Naan Mudhalvan skill programme for youth, and the breakfast scheme covering more than two million children.

"Our roadmap is clear. Equality must not remain in words but be seen in action. That is why investments are flowing to Tamil Nadu at unprecedented levels," he said, adding that Coimbatore has emerged as a key hub of industrial growth.

Stalin noted that Tamil Nadu was the only state to achieve double-digit economic growth, crediting the Dravidian model for balancing welfare with industrial progress. "We are moving fast towards our goal, and we will achieve it in the Dravidian model 2.0," he said.