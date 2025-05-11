INC stands by nation despite PM Modi’s attack on Cong after 26/11, says Narayanasamy

MADURAI: Taking a dig at the Modi regime, former Pondicherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said in Tirunelveli on Sunday that despite the then Gujarat Chief Minister hit out at the Congress government at the Centre in the past during heinous terror attacks, the INC has rightly stood by the nation in the aftermath of Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi extending full support to the Union government to battle terror shows the party’s maturity, the former Union minister said.

As Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi criticised the then Congress Union government for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, he recalled. The entire nation must stand together to uphold peace and fight terrorism, Narayanasamy said.