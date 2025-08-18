In veiled opposition to Thiruma, Anbumani suggests switching permanent job for workers

CHENNAI: In an indirect response to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol Thirumavalavan, who opposed permanent jobs to cleanliness works, PMK president, Anbumani Ramadoss, opined that no one should support exploitation of the workers.

Without naming Thirumavalavan, Anbumani said that some leaders are against providing permanent jobs to the workers since the permanent jobs would force them to do the conservancy jobs for generations.

"The time and situation when the suggestion was made raises doubts. PMK's stand is that no job should be done by any particular community. But, members of one particular community are doing conservancy work. They should be rescued from the occupation and to provide dignified livelihood " Anbumani said in a statement.

Explaining that the cleanliness workers would get lung diseases when they work for long, Anbumani demanded the government not to allow them to work for long. "The workers should be rescued after five or years years and alternate permanent jobs should be provided. The workers should be encouraged to be entrepreneurs by providing subsidies. Opposing permanent jobs will lead to exploitation of the workers by private and the government," he said.

Terming the opposition to permanent jobs as betrayal, he urged the leaders not to support exploitation in the name of social justice.