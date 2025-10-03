In U-turn, Sengottaiyan places unification decision in Palaniswami's court

COIMBATORE: A month after revolting against the party’s leadership, issuing a 10-day ultimatum to unify various factions, AIADMK ex-minister KA Sengottaiyan on Friday said only party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami can take a call on unification.

"Our silence is a sign of victory. Only Edappadi Palaniswami should decide on the reunion. Wait and see,” he said to the media persons in Erode in response to a query on the passing of one month after his unification call.

Replying to a query on his absence during Palaniswami’s recent poll campaign visit to Gobichettipalayam, the disgruntled AIADMK leader said, “I wasn’t aware of his visit as I was in Chennai. I follow the path shown by former Chief Ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa.”

Regarding his next phase of action, Sengottaiyan gave a cryptic reply that he has yet to decide. He also said that the removal of his supporters from the party will not cause any impact, and soon, good things will happen.

After Sengottaiyan gave a ten-day ultimatum for reunion, Palaniswami stripped him of his party posts. Expressing his condolences for the death of 41 persons in the Karur stampede, Sengottaiyan said all measures should be taken to ensure that a similar incident does not happen again.