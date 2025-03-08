In TN, women not safe even on roads and trains, says MoS L Murugan

COIMBATORE: The Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Saturday said the DMK should be ousted from power to create a safe environment for women in the State.

Addressing the media at Coimbatore International Airport, Murugan said that women are feeling unsafe in the State. “Women couldn’t walk on roads and their safety is in peril in trains too. Sexual assaults have become rampant. DMK should be ousted, if a safe environment is to be created for women,” he said.

On the language row, Murugan asked why the students of government schools are deprived of their opportunity to study three languages, unlike those in CBSE schools. “The State government is denying poor students of government schools the option to study a new language, while those with money get a chance to learn any new language,” he said.

The BJP leader claimed that alliances will be decided at the time of polls. “Political parties may have different principles, but BJP is firm on the three-language policy,” he said.

Claiming that concerted efforts were being taken by the centre to ensure the safety of fishermen through talks, Murugan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a new ministry for fishermen and sanctioned Rs 40,000 crore for the welfare of fishermen and to improve ports, as against Rs 400 crore allotted before 2014. The ongoing raids by the Enforcement Directorate have exposed corruption in the DMK government, Murugan added.