TN issues safety directives for field workers after multiple departmental accidents

CHENNAI: In response to multiple departmental accidents, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has issued strict safety instructions to its field staff, emphasising the use of protective equipment and adherence to isolation procedures before commencing electrical work.

According to the circular, repeated violations of safety norms have resulted in six fatal accidents and 16 non-fatal incidents across different Electricity Distribution Circles (EDCs), including Chennai West, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari, between December 2024 and January 2025.

One such incident occurred on December 18, 2024, in Tiruchy/Metro EDC, where two non-departmental workers were electrocuted due to a technical fault while isolating an HT supply. Officials expressed concern that safety measures were not being followed diligently despite multiple instructions.

Key Safety Directives Issued

To prevent further accidents, TNPDCL has issued the following safety guidelines for all field staff to mandatorily use safety gear. "All Chief Engineers (CEs) and Superintending Engineers (SEs) must ensure that field workers are equipped with belt ropes, telescopic earth rods, warning sensors, gloves, and helmets in proper working condition. Weekly safety training sessions must be conducted every Monday, along with the display of safety slogans in Tamil and English at workplaces," the circular said.

The corporation said to ensure the opening of Air Break (AB) switches on both ends of the worksite before and after work. It instructed to “Confirm complete power disconnection and ensure proper earthing of structures. Supervisors must upload photos of workers wearing safety gear in the TNESAFETY mobile app to ensure compliance" before starting work. "It added that each accident will be thoroughly investigated, and necessary corrective actions will be taken to prevent recurrence.

Officials warned that any lapses in implementing safety measures will be viewed seriously, and concerned officers will be held accountable for violations.