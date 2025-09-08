In-person visits cement investor confidence, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday justified his recent overseas visits, stating that they were necessary to secure new investments for Tamil Nadu. Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport after returning from the United Kingdom, he said the trips had resulted in investment commitments worth Rs 15,516 crore through 33 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), expected to generate 17,613 jobs.

“Even though companies are already present in Tamil Nadu, there is no assurance that their new projects will be located here. Meeting them in person has given confidence that future investments will come to the State,” Stalin said.

According to him, ten new firms have agreed to set up operations in the State, while 17 existing companies will expand facilities instead of moving to other states. Six organisations, including those in higher education and the MSME sector, have entered into joint ventures.

Stalin appreciated Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and officials for coordinating the visit. “This has been the most successful of all my trips in the past four years,” he said, adding that the unveiling of a portrait of Periyar at Oxford University gave the visit extra significance.

Responding to opposition’s criticism that such visits were unnecessary, Stalin said, “When the head of a state meets counterparts abroad, it builds stronger ties that go beyond business. This trip was needed to secure direct commitments.”

The CM also announced that he would travel to Hosur later this week to inaugurate Delta Electronics’ new factory and employee housing facilities worth Rs 2,000 crore, and lay the foundation for additional projects worth Rs 1,100 crore. He said an investors’ meet would be held in Hosur, similar to the one earlier organised in Thoothukudi.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin was given a grand reception by DMK cadre at the Chennai airport on his return from Europe.

Chief Minister to unveil start-up summit in Kovai on Oct 9

Meanwhile, CM Stalin will inaugurate the two-day Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025 (TNGSS 2025) in Coimbatore on October 9. The summit, hosted by StartupTN (the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission) under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department, will be held on October 9 and 10.

A review meeting for the summit was held in Chennai on Monday under the chairmanship of MSME Minister TM Anbarasan. Addressing the meeting, the Minister said that the summit would bring together startup companies, innovation organisations, government departments and investors to strengthen the startup ecosystem in the State.

Over 100 startup companies, 30 innovation organisations, and industry experts from various countries are set to participate, said officials.