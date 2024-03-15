In fresh salvo, BJP chief calls LoP’s drug haul talk immature

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at his former partner, BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday said former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami should not comment on the seizure of drugs and state that the former CM lacked maturity.

Criticising the AIADMK general secretary for his charges against the Gujarat BJP government over the seizure of drugs, Annamalai said, “It is surprising, saddening and even ironic that the former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is speaking without understanding anything.”

“India’s border states are the gateway for drugs to enter the country. Central government agencies like Customs and NCB only seized the drugs that were being smuggled to Tamil Nadu from various countries, including the Gulf at the ports in Gujarat. Everyone should appreciate the fact that the Central authorities have found and seized it. A former chief minister (EPS) should not speak sans maturity,” Annamalai told reporters here.

Lauding the Central agencies, the saffron party leader said the seizure of drugs in border states like Nagaland, Uttarakhand and Gujarat shows the efficiency of the Central forces.

“But what we blame in Tamil Nadu is DMK’s link in drug trafficking. Arrested drug peddler Jaffer Sadiq was in charge of DMK’s NRI wing. BJP is making allegations on that basis only. But by responding to the allegations against the DMK, the former CM (EPS) has reconfirmed that the AIADMK is the DMK’s Pangaali Katchi (partner),” he added.

Meanwhile, Annamalai, GK Vasan and other NDA leaders attended the Iftar event organised by Tamil Maanila Congress (M) in the city.