In first-ever monologue with media, Vijay asks fans, cadre not to cross ‘Lakshman rekha’

CHENNAI: In a first-ever meeting with the media personnel after the party launch, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay had a brief one-way communication with waiting reporters at the Chennai airport on Thursday, using their presence to communicate to his fans and cadre to strictly follow road safety norms and refrain from indulging in reckless driving while following his caravan during his visits.

Vijay didn’t wait to answer reporters’ questions, as usually done by most celebrities and politicians while talking to the media at the airport, but rather chose to walk away after sharing his concern about his fans and cadre.

"Friends, comrades, and supporters—thank you a million times for your unwavering love. I am heading to Madurai for film-related commitments and will proceed to Kodaikanal for shooting. I promise to return soon for a proper interaction with the people of Madurai. Until then, I urge all of you to return home safely," Vijay said.

Voicing concern over the increasingly risky behaviour of his fans during public appearances, Vijay added, "Please do not tail my car or van at high speed, do not perform stunts, and above all, do not ride motorcycles without helmets. Such scenes deeply disturb me. Your lives are precious, and I wish to see you all safe and healthy."

The actor-politician noted that he was unsure if he would be able to communicate this message at the Madurai airport due to expected crowding, so he would make an early appeal from Chennai.