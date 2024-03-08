In big power play, Stalin inaugurates Rs 10,000-cr NCTPS stage III plant

CHENNAI: Nearly 14 years after orders were issued to set up North Chennai Super Critical Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) Stage III with a capacity of 800 MW, the plant kickstarted as Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the operation of the unit.

The plant, located in Athipattu village in Tiruvallur district, has been constructed at a cost of a whopping Rs 10,158 crore by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). On October 26, 2010, then chief minister M Karunanidhi issued orders for the construction of the plant on 190 acres.

“The works that were going on a slow pace for 10 years were expedited after MK Stalin took over as the Chief Minister,” a government release said. It also added that the new plant is the first one with super critical technology and it will generate 5 to 6 per cent more power than the other thermal power plants. Fuel requirement is also said to be lesser.

“To generate one unit of power, the new plant will consume 450 grams of coal and carbon dioxide emission is reduced by 25 to 30 per cent. Electricity generated in the plant will be transmitted using 765 kV of transmission lines,” the release added.

The government expressed confidence that the amount of power purchased from the outside market will reduce due to the new power plant and overall generation capacity of the state will increase. “The plant will boost the financial status of the Tangedco and will contribute to social and economical growth of the state,” the release said.

It may be noted that the NCTPS Stage III was originally planned to be commissioned by April 2019 but was facing delay owing to various reasons including COVID-19. Boiler, turbine and generator have been installed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

The new plant will cater to the rising power demand.