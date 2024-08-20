In aftermath of Kolkata rape-murder, new TN Chief Secy reviews safety at medical colleges, GHs

CHENNAI: In the aftermath of the gruesome rape-cum-murder of a woman doctor at a Kolkata hospital, newly appointed State Chief Secretary N Muruganandam on Monday held a detailed review of safety at government medical colleges and hospitals.

The meeting made various recommendations, including the conduct of safety audits jointly by the police and health departments in all government medical colleges and hospitals.

A release issued by the State government said the joint audit would review the safety arrangements in place at the government medical colleges and hospitals and recommend required improvements.

The audit committee would be led by a deputy commissioner of police in all police commissionerates and the SPs in other districts. Deans of all medical colleges and chief medical officers of hospitals would also be a part of the safety audit committee.

The meeting advised authorities concerned to ensure that CCTV facilities installed in all hospitals were functional and the footage recorded in the surveillance system monitored by the Central Control Room. CCTVs with a capacity to store videos for a month must be installed in all major points in the hospitals.

The hospital management must ensure that all wards, passages, service areas and all important places of hospitals must be thoroughly illuminated.

Attendance of all contract security staff must be monitored using a biometric system and they must be trained on safety protocols.

The police outposts in all medical college hospitals must be sufficiently manned and the police personnel must undertake continuous patrol on the hospital campus.

The DGP suggested that all doctors and health workers could instantly alert the police using the Kaaval Uthavi app in case of distress.

Additional chief secretaries of the home and health departments, State DGP and ADGP (Law and Order) also took part in the review meeting.