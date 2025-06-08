In a first, audio tours to boost tourism in 22 destinations across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: To enhance the visitor experience at 22 important tourist destinations across the State including three in Chennai, Tamil Nadu’s tourism department will soon launch 'audio tours', by providing self-guided, immersive storytelling solutions.

This project seeks to improve accessibility and engagement by offering curated audio content in multiple languages, enabling individuals to explore sites at their own pace.

The project is slated to be executed by the Tamilnadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC). The project includes content development, deployment of technology infrastructure, and system maintenance across identified sites. Audio tours will provide pre-recorded information about the sites, exhibits, or landmarks and visitors can use a handheld device to listen to the audio.

The major sites include Sankagiri Fort Complex, Gingee Fort, Kazhugumalai, Trichy Rock Fort, Thirparankundram, Kattabomman Memorial Fort, Fort Dansborg, Sittannavasal, Vellore Fort, Sadras Dutch Fort, Padmanabhapuram Palace, Saraswati Mahal Library and Museum, Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Airavatesvara Temple, Brihadeeswara Temple, streets around Meenakshi Temple, Poompuhar Complex and Dhanushkodi.

A senior official from the TTDC told DT Next that in Chennai it will be Ekambareswarar Temple, Kapaleeshwar Temple, and Monuments along Marina. “To enhance visitor engagement and interpretative experience, the project aims to introduce self-guided, audio-based tour guides that provide site-specific content, enabling tourists to navigate and explore at their own pace,” he said.

Stating that the project seeks to present curated narratives that include historical facts, cultural insights, folklore, and ambient sounds to deepen cultural appreciation, he said, “To preserve and disseminate the State's intangible heritage, the proposed project will develop content in consultation with subject matter experts, historians, and local communities.”

Pointing out that the 'audio tours' will also ensure accessibility across all smartphone devices with a user-friendly option, he said, “A centralised monitoring mechanism is also proposed for quality assurance and uniformity in implementation.”

The TTDC official said the mobile application will be interlinked with Google Maps for recreational and other transportation options.

“The audio tour will include closed captioning, screen-reader compatibility, and audio translation in major languages,” he said adding “AI technology could be incorporated for powered translation to instantly convert audio or text content into multiple languages and also provide language support for hearing impaired visitors”.