Imported liquor becomes costlier in TN, rise ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 320

CHENNAI: The price of imported liquor, including beer and wine, has gone up by Rs 10 to Rs 320 in Tamil Nadu from Wednesday. Officials said more than 500 brands, including some of the marque brands, would be costlier after the hike.

For example, the price of Johnnie Walker Black Label Whiskey has gone up to Rs 4,700 from Rs 4,460, while Chivas Regal Whiskey now costs Rs 7,260 from Rs 7,020. Many other brands, including VAT 69 Whiskey, Gold Napoleon Brandy, Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum, have also become pricier from Wednesday.

A senior Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) official told DT Next that a circular has been issued to the authorities concerned that licencees holding FL2 (recreation clubs) and FL3 (star hotels) permits should sell these brands at the revised rates.

The official added that the prices of liquor made in distilleries outside the State have also been increased. “The price of 13 brands of liquor purchased from a few select states have also increased,” he said. Among the list is Seagram’s 100 Pipers, which will now be sold for Rs 2,770 (one litre). The decision to increase the price was taken after factoring in the hike in the special fee for agents that is charged by Tasmac, he added.

In 2022-23, the revenue earned by the government through the special fee on imported liquor was Rs 44.79 crore, while the revenue that Tasmac earned from the three per cent service charge was Rs 12.23 lakh.

Of the 500 brands that have become costlier, only about 200 are available at State-run retail shops, that too only the Elite shops numbering 50, while five-star hotels in the State, which purchase imported liquor from Tasmac directly, would stock all the popular brands for their patrons.