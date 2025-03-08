Implement women’s reservation without linking it to delimitation exercise, says Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, actor and politician Kamal Haasan has urged the Centre to implement women’s reservation without linking it to the delimitation exercise.

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts, Kamal wrote, “On this International Women’s Day, we must reaffirm that true nation-building cannot happen without empowering women.”

Stressing on the fact that the contribution of women to the nation’s growth and development was integral, he wrote, “Their leadership, strength, and vision are integral to progress. We must unlock the potential of half our population, ensuring their equitable role in governance.”

The star also went on to add, “In the spirit of this day and on behalf of the daughters of India, I once again urge the government to implement women's reservation without linking it to the delimitation exercise — an action that risks undermining our federal unity and calls for a longer national conversation.”

He concluded his post saying, “As I have since its introduction, I continue to urge the Union Government to amend the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act. Empower women, empower the nation.”

On the work front, actor Kamal Haasan has just tasted phenomenal success as a producer, with the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer ‘Amaran’ setting the cash registers to ring. As an actor, he will next be seen in director Mani Ratnam’s eagerly awaited action extravaganza ‘Thug Life’. The film, which features a host of stars such as Simbu, Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Mahesh Manjrekar, Bhagavathi Perumal and Nasser, among others, is scheduled to hit screens on June 5 this year.

Music for the film is by A R Rahman and cinematography is by Ravi K Chandran. Editing for the film is by director Mani Ratnam’s favourite editor Sreekar Prasad. The film is being jointly produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran, Siva Ananth and Udhayanidhi Stalin.