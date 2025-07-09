Implement Right to Service Act, not 'Ungaludan Stalin': Anbumani

CHENNAI: Criticizing the 'Ungaludan Stalin' initiative as a fraudulent measure to hoodwink people, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the government to implement the 'Right to Service' Act instead to ensure people get access to 46 types of government services.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the government has announced 'Ungaludan Stalin' camps from July 15 to December 15. "It is condemnable that the government intends to fool people in the name of the initiative. Publicity has been made promoting that the initiative would change the lives of the people. But, the truth is that there will be no benefit to any one," he added.

Pointing out that the government has announced 10,000 camps in which people can apply for various schemes and certificates including KMUT (Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai), Anbumani added that the government has failed to allocate funds to extend KMUT.

"Apart from the KMUT, all the other services are common services that should be given to the people as usual. PMK has been demanding the Right to Service Act to ensure timely service to the citizens. The Act would ensure services in 15 days, but the 'Ungaludan Stalin' will provide services in 45 days. Is there any need for a special initiative to provide services in 45 days that could be provided in 15 days?" he asked.

He recalled that DMK had promised to bring the Right to Service Act before the election in 2021. Even after 4 years, the Act has not been implemented.

"If the act was implemented, the people would have received 46 services on time.

After failing to do this, the government is asking the people to beg at the camps. Is this social justice? Since the day it came to power, the government is seeking publicity without actually doing anything good. If the DMK government thinks that it can continue to hoodwink the public, it will get disappointed. So, the government should implement the Right to Service Act," he urged.