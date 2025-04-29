Implement GO on weekly offs for cops: Madras HC to DGP

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the Director General of Police (Law and Order) to implement the Government Order No 469, Home (Police-IX) Department and to ensure proper and effective implementation of the order by officers concerned.

M Senthil Kumar, petitioner, a head constable, wanted to properly implement the orders dated November 3, 2021 and August 8, 2022, to avail one day off in a week, compulsory for Sub-Inspectors and Head Constables or police constables.

The petitioner’s counsel said the police personnel discharged their duty round the clock on all days of the week. It has been affecting them physically and mentally, as there is no rest. They were not able to spend quality time with the family members.

Considering the difficulties being faced by the police personnel, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu announced on the floor of the Assembly on September 13, 2021, by granting a weekly off to the police personnel up to the level of Head Constable. Following the announcement, the State Government issued orders for amendment to the Police Standing Order 243 (1), the petitioner's counsel said.

Justice Battu Devanand, in his order, lauded the CM’s decision, but said the GO was not implemented effectively. “Due to the inaction of the respondent in ensuring proper implementation of the government orders, the purpose stands defeated,” the judge’s order said.

The judge also held that the petitioner’s request is just and he is entitled to the relief sought.

“It’s made clear that in future, any violation of the above direction would necessarily invite the initiation of proceedings against the officers concerned under the Contempt of Court Act, 1971 r/w Article 215 of the Constitution of India,” the order stated.