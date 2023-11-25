IMD predicts thunderstorm with light rainfall in TN and Puducherry

CHENNAI: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chennai issued a thunderstorm warning for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three hours from 7 am to 10 am on Saturday morning. Moderate thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with moderate rain are likely at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, said the Met Department.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai said, "Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain is very likely at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu. Light thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rain is very likely at isolated places over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvaur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal."

RMC Chennai further stated that due to the waterlogging in some areas, traffic flow may be affected in some areas. On Thursday, the Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai, issued a light to moderate rainfall warning in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three days. Chennai Regional Meteorological Department, Director Balachandran, said, "For the next two to three days, as far as Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry are concerned, light to moderate rainfall is expected.

Heavy rainfall is expected in several districts, including Nilgiris and Coimbatore." Heavy rains continue to batter several districts of Tamil Nadu. Mettuapalayam in Coimbatore district received the season's heaviest rainfall of 37 cm in the last 24 hours, as reported on Friday. Several parts of Coimbatore were affected by waterlogging, causing long traffic jams in the textile capital on Friday.

Due to heavy rain, the road near the Ramanathapuram signal was covered like a pool of rainwater.

Ramanathapuram Traffic Division Special Assistant Inspector Anbazagan and Murugaswamy, who were on duty at that time, made great efforts to clear the water that had accumulated on the road and were later successful in their attempt.