IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for TN, Puducherry

CHENNAI: Heavy rainfall is expected on Monday in several southern and delta districts in Tamil Nadu due to a low-pressure system that may intensify over the Bay of Bengal, according to weather officials.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday, warning of heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning in multiple districts.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The heaviest spell is expected on Monday, after which the intensity may gradually reduce, though moderate rain could continue for a few more days, the weather officials said.

Southern and coastal districts like Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and nearby areas are under alerts and have already recorded very high rainfall in the past 24 hours, according to IMD data.

Some of these districts are seeing waterlogging, travel disruption, and deployment of State Disaster Response Force teams, especially in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli.

Chennai is likely to have cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and occasional thunderstorms. It is under a lower-level (yellow) alert compared to the worst-hit southern districts.

Schools and in some cases colleges are closed on Monday in several southern and coastal districts due to heavy rains.

Authorities have asked people in affected districts to avoid unnecessary travel, watch for waterlogging and strong winds, and follow local disaster-management and collector advisories.

Meanwhile, normal life was affected in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Monday due to heavy rains and schools and colleges were declared holiday.

Rain pounded the union territory since Saturday, causing inundation of several housing colonies and main thoroughfares.

In a release, Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said all government, private schools and also all colleges in the two regions will remain closed on Monday in view of heavy rains.