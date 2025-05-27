IMD issues orange alert to several TN districts as rains batter Coimbatore, Nilgiris

CHENNAI: An orange alert has been issued for several southern districts with the India Meteorological Department forecasting a high chance of the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, even as the Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore continued to be battered by the southwest monsoon.

The Nilgiris continued to bear the brunt of torrential rains that continued for the third consecutive day on Monday, triggering mud slips in around 20 spots and tree falls in 15 incidents. Mud slips were reported in Manjur, Emerald, Ooty, Kodappamund and Ithalar, while tree falls happened in Ooty, Coonoor, Manjur and Gudalur areas.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at a few places in the Nilgiris and the ghat areas of Coimbatore districts. Heavy rain has also been predicted at isolated places in Tirupur, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Erode, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Pillur dam has reached its brim, resulting in flooding in the Bhavani River in Mettupalayam.

The IMD said the trend will follow until May 30 for these districts, and moderate rainfall will occur in the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for this week until June. The IMD also forecast that on May 27 (Tuesday), a low-pressure area will be formed over the West Central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal.

According to IMD, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the Central Arabian Sea and some parts of Tamil Nadu. Due to the onset and advancement of the southwest monsoon, widespread rainfall has occurred over Kerala and Karnataka during the past three days (May 24, 25 and 26) with heavy rainfall at a few places and very heavy – extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and coastal Karnataka. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places also occurred over the ghat areas of south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, it said.

Parsons Valley gets 71.8 cm in 48 hours

The Parsons Valley in the Nilgiris recorded 71.8 centimetres of rain in 48 hours till Monday evening, popular weather blogger Pradeep John said on his social media handle. Avalanche received 35 centimetres of rainfall, Upper Bhavani 30 cms and Chinnakallar 21 cms on May 26.