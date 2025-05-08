IMD issues heavy rain alert in Tamil Nadu till May 13

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department issued a heavy rain alert to several districts of Tamil Nadu, followed by the forecast of early southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal. The capital city is likely to receive moderate rainfall, predicts the IMD.

Pockets of Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Nilgiris, the ghat areas of Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul have been issued with a heavy rain alert by the IMD. It also forecasted light to moderate rain at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal with thunderstorm and lightning, with gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 km until May 13.

On the other hand, Vellore recorded the highest maximum temperature of 105.8°F on Wednesday. The weather is predicted to reach its maximum on Thursday with high humidity, and is likely to cause discomfort at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The temperature might see a further increase on May 10 and 11, the IMD said.

The forecast said the maximum temperature would be between 36 and 41°C over interior Tamil Nadu, 34 and 36°C over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and 22-28°C over hilly areas.

According to the report of IMD, several parts of Tamil Nadu received rainfall on Tuesday, especially Thammampatti in Salem received 11 cm of rainfall. Tiruvallur, Sivaganga, Villupuram and several other districts followed in the list. In Chennai, Valasaravakkam and Nerkundram received rainfall of up to 11 cm.