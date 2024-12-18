Illegal horse ride training centre in Thanjavur sealed, animals shifted

TIRUCHY: Officials sealed a horse ride training centre in Pattukkottai, Thanjavur on Tuesday and asked the institute to shift nine horses maintained there to a licensed centre.

It is said that Rajkumar and Tamilarasan from Aladikumulai near Pattukkottai in Thanjavur have been running a horse ride training institute for the past few years. The institute was functioning without proper permission and so the revenue department received a complaint.

Based on the complaint, Pattukkottai Tahsildhar Sukumaran visited the institute and conducted an elaborate inspection on December 10.

Upon inspection, the official found that the complaint was genuine as the institute was functioning without due permission and so Tasildhar Sukumaran asked the institute administration to submit proper documents related to the license within a week.

Since they could not produce the documents even after a week, Pattukkottai RDO Jayasree, Tahsildar Sukumaran, and BDO Govindaraj went to the institute on Tuesday and sealed it.

The officials instructed the institute to shift all the nine horses maintained in the institute to the proper place otherwise they would be handed over to the forest department.