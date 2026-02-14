Illegal hair transplant clinics under TNMC radar

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) on Saturday warned of stringent action against unregistered practitioners and unauthorised clinics offering hair transplant and cosmetic laser procedures, following the sealing of a private centre in Anna Nagar where three fake doctors were arrested for allegedly performing surgeries.
In a strongly worded advisory, the TNMC said hair transplant surgeries and aesthetic laser-based skin procedures must be performed only by qualified and registered medical practitioners in licensed medical establishments, in accordance with guidelines issued by the National Medical Commission in 2022.
The warning comes after authorities sealed a clinic operating under the name ‘Mr Hair’ in Anna Nagar, where three individuals were arrested for allegedly conducting hair transplant procedures without recognised medical qualifications.
“Hair transplant surgeries and laser-based dermatological procedures must be carried out only by doctors registered with the Tamil Nadu Medical Council. Any deviation from prescribed norms will invite strict legal action,” the council said in a statement.
It further clarified that such procedures can be offered only in centres licensed under the Clinical Establishments Act and must adhere to mandatory safety protocols. Obtaining informed consent from patients prior to treatment and maintaining proper medical documentation are compulsory, it added.
Action will be initiated against both the medical establishment and the practitioner if treatments are provided without approved qualifications or in violation of regulatory guidelines
- A statement from TN Medical Council
The council also directed district-level officials of the Health and Family Welfare department to intensify inspections and monitoring of cosmetic treatment centres across the State to prevent unauthorised practices.
Reiterating its commitment to patient safety, the council urged registered doctors to strictly follow standard treatment protocols while performing cosmetic and transplant procedures.