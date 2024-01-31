Illam Thedi scheme gets Rs 100 crore for 2023-2024

CHENNAI: In a bid to take up the scheme further, the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the "Illam Thedi Kalvi" (education at door steps) to improve the scheme for 2023-2024.



"Illam Thedi Kalvi" (ITK) is the single largest post-pandemic educational outreach programme in the country. Launched by the Chief Minister in October 2021, Rs. 226.27 crore has been sanctioned for the implementation of the programme for the year 2022-23.

A recent government order said that a proposal from the authorities, who were implementing ITK, requesting fund approval of Rs 191 crore for implementing the scheme for the current academic year by stating that the ITK centres will be scaled down to 1.15 lakh from 1.8 lakh centres based on the strategic approaches like center performance, regularity of students and need base educationally backward blocks.

The official order further stated that though the budget was Rs 191 crore, the officers on special duty for ITK scheme have now demanded 122.97 crore for all the expenditure that would be incurred during this academic year. After the verification, the state government has accorded Rs 100 crore for the scheme.