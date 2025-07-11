Ilaiyaraaja moves Madras HC over unauthorised use of his song in ‘Mrs and Mr’

CHENNAI: Music composer Ilaiyaraaja has filed an urgent petition in the Madras High Court, alleging unauthorized use of one of his songs in a newly released film.

According to a Thanthi TV report, in his petition, the music composer has stated that the song, 'Siva Rathiri' from the classic film Michael Madana Kama Rajan has been used without his permission in the film Mrs & Mr, which released on Friday (July 11).

The composer has sought immediate action from the court against the alleged copyright violation.

Directed by Vanitha Vijayakumar and produced by Jovika Vijayakumar, Mrs & Mr stars Vanitha Vijayakumar and Robert alongside Shakeela, Aarthi Ganeshkar, Srinivasan, Ambika, Sriman and Ganeshkar.

Further details awaited