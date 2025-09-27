Ilaiyaraaja copyright case: Sony told to submit revenue details to Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed Sony Music Entertainment to submit the details on the revenue earned through the use of songs composed by renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja.

The order was passed during the hearing of a civil suit filed by the music director against Sony Music, Echo Recording Company, and others. In his petition, Ilaiyaraaja said he had composed music for about 7,500 songs in Tamil, Telugu, and other languages. Recognising his work, both the central and State governments had conferred several awards, he said.

Claiming that his compositions were protected under copyright law, Ilaiyaraaja said he alone held the rights over them. He argued that several companies, music platforms, and websites had been using his work without his consent, in violation of copyright provisions.

Specifically naming Sony, the composer alleged that the company had used his songs on its social media platforms, often modifying or rearranging them, without his approval. He said Sony might argue that it had secured rights from Echo Recording Company. However, he pointed out that an existing court order had already restrained Echo from dealing with his works.

“I have not transferred the rights of my songs to any entity. Sony and its affiliates should be barred from altering or reusing my music without permission. The company should also be directed to disclose the revenue generated from such use,” Ilaiyaraaja said in the petition.

The matter came up before Justice N Senthilkumar. Appearing for Ilaiyaraaja, advocate A Saravanan pressed for directions to restrain Sony and for disclosure of earnings. After hearing arguments, the judge directed Sony to submit revenue details in a report and adjourned the hearing to October 22.