IJK functionary held for smuggling ganja in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: An IJK functionary was arrested for smuggling ganja in Tiruchy on Saturday.

According to sources, several ganja smuggling cases were pending against Guna alias Gunasekaran (53), a resident from Palakkarai Kems Town and Tiruchy IJK Youth Wing secretary.

He was also arrested recently for ganja peddling in Tiruchy City and has been out on bail.

The Palakkarai police received information that the ganja has been widely available across the location. Subsequently, the Sub Inspector Vinod along with the other police conducted an elaborate search operation across Palakkarai in which they found that Guna was behind this. Soon, the police arrested Guna and seized 1.350 kg ganja from him.

The police also seized the banned lottery tickets from him. Later, Guna was produced before the court and was lodged in the central prison.