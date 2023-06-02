IIT-M, Renault Nissan host hackathon

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) partnered with Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India (RNTBCI) to host a National Hackathon called ‘HACK-CIDENTS’ recently to address road safety, a critical issue in India.

IIT Madras, in its circular on Thursday, said it was a great opportunity for students from various colleges to make a real difference in people’s lives and help save lives on Indian roads.

The objective was to reduce the number of fatalities caused by road accidents in the country. The Hackathon invited teams of college students and young professionals with different skill sets to participate and contribute to the cause.

The Transportation Engineering Division in the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, and the Centre for Innovation (CFI), IIT Madras, worked with RNTBCI on this CSR Initiative.

Gaurav Gupta, Director, Road Safety, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), emphasized the importance of road safety, as road crashes are one of the leading causes of deaths, disabilities, and hospitalisation in India, with over 1.5 lakh fatalities and over four lakh people injured on Indian roads every year.