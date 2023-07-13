IIT-M launches online certificate course on Construction Technology and Management

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Thursday launched an online certification course on Construction Technology and Management, which will teach the latest advances in construction technology and management practices.

"This course is aimed at working professionals in structural design and construction firms but also at faculty in engineering colleges as well as students who intend to work in the construction industry and will expose them to cutting-edge construction management techniques and methods," said a release from IIT-Madras.

"This course is also in line with the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ (IITM for all) vision of V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and to make an IIT-Quality education available to the wider society. The Institute is trying to take this course to every practicing engineer and interested professional as well as students," it added.

While most programs in India cover design fundamentals, hardly any of them provide knowledge on what to expect in the field and how to ensure that project sites are managed efficiently.

This skill is critical to completing projects on time, budget and to high standards of quality and is exactly the gap that this program seeks to fill.

IIT Madras has India’s largest and strongest academic group in construction management and technology.

The course would be taught by a group of very senior faculty from this group at IIT Madras known for their technical expertise and their experience working with the industry on challenging projects.

The course would be taught in online mode, which includes 126 hours of recorded online instruction and 42 hours of online live interaction with the faculty experts.

The first batch commences on September 1, 2023.

Last date to apply is August 20, 2023.

While there are no specific eligibility criteria, a background in architecture, civil, mechanical, electrical or management is preferred.

Those interested can register through this link: https://code.iitm.ac.in/construction-technology-and-management .

Highlighting the importance of this course, course coordinator Ashwin Mahalingam said that India will invest significantly in developing infrastructure and buildings in the years to come and it is important that we build on time, on budget, using new technologies and to the highest standards of quality (construction process, workmanship, finishing, mechanical/durability performance, etc.) possible.

"This course is intended to be accessible to every practicing and aspiring civil engineer and will address exactly these aspects and provide specific tools and guidelines that will enhance their skills," he added.