IIT-M director Kamakoti Veezhinathan appointed member of AIIMS-Madurai institute body, representative of Ministry of Education

CHENNAI: IIT-M director Kamakoti Veezhinathan has been appointed as a member of the institute body of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Madurai. According to a gazette notification released on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has appointed Veezhinathan to the institute body of AIIMS-Madurai as its member, under the provisions of Section 6 of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Act, 1956.

He has also been appointed as a representative member of the Union Ministry of Education.

Kamakoti Veezhinathan is currently the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. He obtained his Ph.D and M.S in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT-Madras. His research interests includes Software for VLSI, Reconfigurable Systems Design, and Computer Architecture.

He is also a faculty in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Madras and had previously held the position of Associate Dean for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras.

He holds many positions in government agencies and bodies, including being a member of the National Security Advisory Board, Government of India.