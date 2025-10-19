IGCAR celebrates 40 years of first criticality of fast breeder test reactor

CHENNAI: The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, the second largest R&D establishment under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), celebrated the 40th anniversary of the First Criticality of the Fast Breeder Test Reactor (FBTR) on Saturday, with a special commemorative event highlighting decades of innovation, self-reliance and technological excellence in nuclear energy.

Achieving its first criticality in 1985, FBTR has been a flagship of the country’s indigenous fast reactor programme and a key milestone in the nation's pursuit of self-reliance in nuclear energy, a release from IGCAR said.

This event also marked a significant scientific milestone – the successful separation of Phosphorus-32 (P-32) — a radioisotope for radiopharmaceutical applications — obtained from the irradiation of Strontium sulphate (SrSO4) pellets in FBTR for the first time at IGCAR. A photo exhibition chronicling the technological milestones of FBTR and a visual journey spanning four decades of research, commitment, and technological excellence was also inaugurated during the event.

FBTR has served as the foundation for the prototype fast breeder reactor and future fast reactor developments, reaffirming the nation's commitment to achieving energy security through self-reliant nuclear technology.

CG Karhadkar, director, IGCAR, highlighted the Centre’s remarkable achievements and underscored FBTR’s consistent record of safe and reliable operation for over 40 years.