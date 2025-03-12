If you feel sorry for Periyar’s criticism of Tamil, then don’t impose 3-language policy, Vijay to FM

CHENNAI: In an apparent reference to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's criticism of Periyar EV Ramasamy, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder-president Vijay on Wednesday asked, "Does the Union Finance Minister feel sorry for Periyar calling Tamil a barbaric language? If so, why impose the three-language policy on Tamil Nadu?"

"Periyar, remains an iconic figure in Tamil Nadu's socio-political landscape," said Vijay and underscored the perpetual relevance of Periyar's ideals, emphasising that his thoughts continue to inspire and influence the state's populace.

In a statement, Vijay posed a poignant question, "Even today, Periyar is strong enough to stir up controversy to cover up criticism of the Union government... Isn't this enough to explain why Tamil Nadu still respects and admires him?"

"As a pioneering social reformer, Periyar championed the causes of women's empowerment, social justice, and caste abolition. His unwavering commitment to eradicating social injustices, particularly child marriage and caste atrocities, resonated deeply with the masses. By advocating for widow remarriage and supporting the rights of marginalised communities, Periyar demonstrated his unshakeable resolve to challenge entrenched social norms, " the actor-turned-politician lauded Periyar and asserted that his thoughts continue to evoke admiration and reverence in Tamil Nadu is a testament to the reformer's profound impact on the state's socio-political fabric.

"The fact that Periyar's ideals can still generate controversy and debate is a resounding endorsement of his enduring influence, " he said.

"We can go on saying that because he opposed child marriage, supported widow remarriage, opposed caste atrocities... But if we compare it to today's situation, the list of people who still praise him as someone who heard the communal representation for social justice that everyone is asking for today a hundred years ago will go on and on. Let's praise Periyar and his ideals, " he added.