If you are ‘Deltakkaran’, ensure paddy procurement on a war footing, TN BJP chief Nainar tells CM Stalin

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to immediately expedite paddy procurement from farmers on a war footing, stressing that the State government must act decisively to safeguard cultivators' interests.

In a post on social media, terming the DMK government as "advertisement model" style of governance, Nainar accused it of inefficiency and lack of planning in addressing farmers' distress. Sharing a video from Nagapattinam showing paddy farmers struggling to sell their produce, he said the State had failed to procure paddy for over ten days, leaving thousands of sacks piled up at direct procurement centres.

“Officials have stated that nearly 15,000 sacks are lying unsold across the district due to delays in procurement. This is unacceptable. The government should have anticipated the monsoon and the Deepavali season, procured paddy in advance, and ensured farmers received the rightful price for their produce,” he said.

The BJP floor leader alleged that the State's poor planning had left harvested paddy grains exposed to rain, symbolising its negligence toward the farming community.

“If the Chief Minister truly takes pride in being a 'Deltakkaran' (son of the Delta), he must prove it by acting swiftly and purchasing paddy from farmers on a war footing to protect their livelihood,” the Tirunelveli MLA added.