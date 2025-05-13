"If Trump held discussions, they have to say" DMK TKS Elangovan seeks clarification from Indian govt

CHENNAI: As India and Pakistan move towards an understanding of cessation of hostilities, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan welcomed US President Donald Trump's reported mediation efforts, calling it a "good move." However, he emphasised that the Indian government must clarify the nature of discussions held with Trump, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not mention the same in his address on Monday night.

"US President Donald Trump claims that he had discussed with both governments to stop the war, and the Prime Minister had not said anything about that. Why did Trump make that statement? Did he speak with the Indian government? If he held a discussion, they have to say. Stopping the war is a good move by Trump," Elangovan told ANI on Monday.

He further reiterated the stand of his party against terrorism, saying that it needs to be curbed and the terrorists must be eliminated. However, the DMK leader said that the basis of the discussions held between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan must come to light.

"Terrorism has no place in a civilised world. Terrorism has to be stopped, and terrorists should be eliminated. That is why our leader has supported the government of India. However, people should know the basis of the discussion between the two DGMOs," Elangovan said.

"The government had taken steps to eliminate terrorists. We appreciate it, and we are with the government of India," he added.

On Monday, PM Modi hit out at Pakistan over its support to cross-border terrorism and declared that "terror and talks" and "terror and trade" cannot go together.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that after the surgical strike in 2016 and the air strike in 2019, Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism.

The Prime Minister referred to India putting in abeyance the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and said "water and blood cannot flow together". PM Modi also said that if there are talks with Pakistan, it will be only on terrorism and vacating Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which is under its illegal occupation.

The Prime Minister said that Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, has carved out a new benchmark in India's fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and a new normal.

"First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given. We will give a befitting response on our terms. We will take strict action at every place where the roots of terrorism emerge. Secondly, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said Operation Sindoor is not just a name but it's a reflection of the feelings of millions of people of the country.

"Operation 'Sindoor' is our unwavering commitment to justice. Late night of 6th May and in the early morning of May 7, the whole world saw this pledge turn into reality. Indian forces attacked terror hideouts in Pakistan and their training centers with precision. The terrorists had never imagined that India could take such a big decision. But when the country is united, endowed with the spirit of Nation First and national interest is paramount, then strong decisions are taken and results are achieved," PM Modi said.

"When India's missiles and drones attacked terrorist bases in Pakistan, not only the buildings of terrorist organizations but their courage also was shaken badly. Terrorist bases, like Bahawalpur and Muridke are universities of global terrorism. The big terrorist attacks of the world, be it 9/11, be it London Tube bombings, or the big terrorist attacks which have happened in India in the last many decades their roots are somehow connected to these terrorist hideouts. The terrorists had wiped out the Sindoor of our sisters and India responded by destroying their terrorist headquarters," PM said.

PM Modi said more than 100 dreaded terrorists have been killed in India's precision strikes. "Many terrorist leaders were roaming freely in Pakistan for the last two and a half to three decades who used to conspire against India. India killed them in one stroke," PM Modi said.

India also responded appropriately to aggression by the Pakistan military and pounded several airbases in Pakistan.