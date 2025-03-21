If states lose representation due to delimitation it will strike at federalism: Stalin

CHENNAI: If Tamil Nadu and other states lose representation in Parliament due to the proposed delimitation, it will strike at the very foundation of federalism, erode democracy and lead to compromise of rights, Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin said on Friday.

In a video message on the eve of the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee, Stalin said fair delimitation is the talk of the town right now.

"Why has the DMK brought this into focus? It is because by 2026, delimitation will happen. And if delimitation exercise is carried out based on population, our representation in Parliament will be severely affected. That is exactly why we raised our voice first. This is not just about the number of MPs. This is about our state’s rights," he said, adding that was why a meeting of all parties in Tamil Nadu was held.

In that recent meeting, except the BJP, every other party came together and a resolution was passed demanding a fair delimitation process. "More importantly, we decided to unite the other affected states and fight together."

In order to take the initiative forward, the Dravidian party chief said he wrote letters to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab and also sent letters to the leadership of all major parties representing these states in Parliament.

A party delegation comprising a Tamil Nadu state minister and one MP personally met the leaders and explained the DMK's stand.

Stalin said he personally spoke to all the chief ministers over the phone and some confirmed their participation, while others, due to prior commitments, will be sending their representatives.

He said: "This first round of discussions will be held in Chennai on March 22. Why are we organising this meeting now? If Tamil Nadu and other states we have reached out were to lose representation due to this delimitation, it will strike at the very foundation of federalism in India. It will erode the essence of democracy itself. Our voices in Parliament will be silenced. Our rights will be compromised."

Further, he said: "This is nothing short of a deliberate attempt to undermine certain states. States that have controlled their population growth, governed efficiently, and contributed significantly to national progress must not be punished by the union government."

Stating that the meeting has been convened based on emergence of consensus in Tamil Nadu, he said the meet is to unite all the states that would be affected.

"This meeting will chart the course forward. Based on the meeting's outcome, we will take the next steps. Our rightful demand will prevail. Our initiative will protect India!