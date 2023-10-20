If sports need to be seen as sports, then film as film: Tamilisai to Udhay

COIMBATORE: Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said the State government should have an unbiased approach towards the film industry.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Tamilisai said there should be common regulations for the release of films starring any actor or producer.

“These norms should remain the same and not change for each individual. Even though the Collector in Puducherry allowed screening of ‘Leo’ movie at 7 am, it was screened only at 9 am due to ‘pressure,’” she said.

Taking an indirect dig at Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks against the crowd chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ at Ahmedabad stadium Tamilisai said some say a game should be seen only as a game. “If so, then cinema should be seen only as cinema. There is nothing wrong in chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as it was only a momentous way of celebrating victory,” she said.

Condemning the Dean of Tirupur Medical College and Hospital for issuing a circular against placing religious photos on the hospital premises for ‘Ayudha Pooja’ and ‘Saraswati Pooja’ celebrations, Tamilisai said government officials have begun talking so as the state government likes such comments.

“The State government should give a proper explanation and also suspend the Dean for making such remarks,” she said.

However, Dean R Murugesan clarified to reporters in Tirupur that it was a fake circular being circulated on social media and he did not issue anything in this regard.

On the Cauvery row, Tamilisai said Chief Minister MK Stalin had lost guts after DMK became the ruling party.

She also denied any vendetta politics in recovering huge stacks of money through raids by central government agencies.