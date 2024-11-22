If opposing DMK will make ‘Sanghi,’ I am proud of it, says Seeman

CHENNAI: Hitting back at critics for labeling him a ‘Sanghi’ Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Coordinator Seeman said he is proud of such a tag.

Responding to criticism over meeting Rajinikanth and opposing Arivalayam, Seeman said if he is labelled ‘Sanghi’ for opposing the DMK, then he would gladly accept it.

Seeman made such a defence on Friday while talking to reporters here.

Seeman stated that the meeting with actor Rajinikanth was indeed political, emphasising that those who want the nation and its people to prosper will inevitably have political interests.

"He (Rajinikanth) is more experienced than me. Politics is a dangerous game. I had criticised him earlier that it (politics) does not suit Rajini's mentality. It is very difficult to be honest in this field," Seeman said, while responding to the question on Rajini's political entry.

Seeman also echoed Rajini's comment and said the system is wrong. "One who cannot bear criticism cannot achieve what he wants. The CM and PM meet like relatives. But outside the meeting hall, they call us ‘Sanghi.’ In fact, ‘Sanghi’ means friend. If we oppose the DMK, we must accept it with pride," Seeman said.

These comments follow Seeman’s Thursday meeting with actor Rajini at his Poes Garden residence. According to Seeman, the meeting with Rajini was cordial, lasting over one hour. He said they discussed the film industry, politics and each other's health.

He also praised Rajini's performance in his recent film 'Vettaiyan' and encouraged him to continue expressing socially conscious ideas in his future films.