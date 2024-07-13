‘If K’taka does not abide by CWRC's orders to supply water, TN will knock Supreme Court’s doors’

CHENNAI: Two days ago, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) meeting was held in Delhi in which the committee had directed Karnataka to ensure flow of one tmc ft of water to Tamil Nadu regularly till July 31.

However , Karnataka had cited deficit due to a lack of water in their dams and said that they plan to appeal against the CWRC decision.

Following this, speaking about TN's take on the situation, minister Durai Murugan said that the CWRC committee is not biased and it has members from both the states which makes it a common body appointed by the Supreme Court.

"The committee has done its research before directing Karnataka to ensure water supply to TN so it is childish for them to reject the directive," he said.

Pointing out that rejecting a supreme court appointed committee's orders amounted to disrespecting the apex court itself, Durai Murugan said, "The Supreme Court does not belong only to Karnataka. It is a common court for all." He further said that it is better for the neighbouring state to follow the committee's orders so there can be peaceful co-existence.

"If Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah refuses to pay heed to CWRC orders, we know the way to SC as well," he said.