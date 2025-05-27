Idukki collector issues guidelines for dam sluice gate open

CHENNAI: Vigneshwari, District Collector of Idukki, has issued an order mandating adherence to regulations when opening sluice gates at dams.

The order states that the district collector must be notified six hours in advance when the gates are opened.

The collector also said that immediate steps should be taken to repair roads in areas where landslides and fallen trees have occurred, disrupting traffic and also insisted that if there are dangerous trees along the road, those trees should be cut down and replaced immediately.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Idukki district has been receiving heavy rains for the past few days, due to which the water level of all the dams, lakes, ponds, and rivers in the district has risen significantly.

On Monday, four of the six gates of the Malankarai Dam near Thodupuzha were opened due to the high water level in the dam.

The incident of opening the gates of that dam has drawn criticism from the public.

There have been allegations that dam gates were opened without prior notice.

To avoid the chaos in the future, the Idukki District Collector has instructed to follow the rules when opening the gates of the dams.