Idols and puja articles unearthed near Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: As many as 14 metal idols and 7 puja articles were unearthed while digging the land for the solid waste management project at Thottiyam in Tiruchy.

According to the revenue department, the solid waste management project work is under way at Nathamedu village in Kattuputhur Town panchayat.

A few days ago, while the workers were digging the land at around 11.30 pm for foundation work for the project, they found some metal items embedded in the land.

Subsequently, they continued digging safely and unearthed metal idols of Vishnu, Devi, Natarajar, Dhakshinamurthy, Vinayagar, Chadrasekar and Gothandaraman under various measurements.

The workers also unearthed damaged puja articles weighing around 3.5 kgs, two pedestals weighing 6.3 and 3.7 kgs.

Soon, they alerted the revenue officials from Thottiyam, and they were handed over to the officials who had cleaned them and taken them under their custody.

The officials are in the process of identifying the age of the idols.