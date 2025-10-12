Idol Wing sleuths recover stolen ancient idol, arrest two in Madurai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID has arrested two individuals and recovered a precious metal idol of Manickavasagar that was stolen from a temple in 2021 in Madurai.

The operation was led by Inspector Vanitharani of the Idol Wing CID, Thirunelveli Range, along with a team of sub-inspectors. Acting on specific intelligence, the team conducted a vehicle check on Friday evening at Sellampatty village in Usilampatti Taluk, Madurai District.

During the check, the officials intercepted a two-wheeler (TN 58 9372). A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a bag containing a one-foot-long, 3.5 kg metal idol of Manickavasagar.

The rider of the vehicle was identified as Kasimayan (43), from Vellakkarapatti. Upon questioning, he reportedly confessed to his involvement in the 2021 theft from the Meenakshi Temple in Anaiyur village, Usilampatti. Kasimayan admitted that he, along with three accomplices—Solai, Velmurugan, and Madhan—had broken into the temple and stolen the idol.

According to police, Kasimayan had been attempting to sell the idol since the theft but had been unsuccessful. He subsequently enlisted the help of a second individual, Thavasi (65). The two accused were apprehended while waiting at a pre-arranged location for a potential buyer.

Following the enquiry, both Kasimayan and Thavasi were placed under arrest. The authorities seized the ancient Manickavasagar metal idol and the two-wheeler used in the crime.

A formal case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS Act. The investigation has been taken over by Sathiyaprabha, Inspector of Police, IWCID Dindigul Range. Police officials confirmed that efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused in the case.