Idol Wing CID seizes two ancient idols, 4 held in Thanjavur

Based on specific intelligence, a special team conducted a vehicle check on the Thanjavur–Chennai National Highway near Valayapettai on the night of February 6 and intercepted a car. Two metal idols wrapped in gunny bags were found inside the vehicle. The occupants failed to produce any documents to establish ownership.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the idols, suspected to have been stolen from a temple in Tamil Nadu, were being smuggled abroad for sale. The seized idols include a Sudharsanar (Vishnu) metal idol and a Devi metal idol, along with the vehicle used for transportation.