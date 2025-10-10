Ideology-less youths are a concern, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK youth wing secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday urged party cadres to intensify efforts to instil Dravidian ideology among the younger generation, warning that a growing section of “ideology-less youths” poses a challenge to the principles upheld by Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar.

Speaking at the centenary celebration and book release event of scholar Aanaimuthu, Udhayanidhi said the self-respect movement and Periyar’s rationalist ideals continue to guide Tamil Nadu’s political and social consciousness. “Many young people today are adrift without ideology. It is our duty to guide them towards Periyar’s rationalism and Dravidian thought,” he said, calling upon party members to organise more ideological training camps and discussions across the State.

He pointed out that the DMK youth wing had been conducting training sessions and publishing works through the Muthamizh Arignar Publishing House to take Dravidian ideology to campuses.

The Deputy Chief Minister recalled that the Self-Respect Movement, founded by Periyar in 1925, coincided with the birth year of Aanaimuthu, who had compiled Periyar E.V.R. Thoughts and dedicated his life to propagating social justice and rationalism. “Aanaimuthu was more than a scholar, he was a true Periyarist who gave up his government job in 1956 to serve society. His writings and activism helped strengthen the foundations of Tamil Nadu’s progressive politics,” Udhayanidhi noted.

He drew parallels between Aanaimuthu’s activism and the ongoing resistance in Tamil Nadu against what he called “Union overreach and Hindi imposition.” Criticising Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s recent comments, he said, “The Governor has begun his election campaign in favour of the BJP. But let me be clear, Tamil Nadu will fight and win against any attempt to curtail State rights or impose religious and linguistic dominance.”

Reiterating his attack on the BJP and AIADMK, Udhayanidhi said, “The BJP cannot gain people’s support directly in Tamil Nadu. That is why it rides on the back of the AIADMK, which itself has lost direction under Edappadi Palaniswami. Tamil Nadu will once again reaffirm through the 2026 Assembly elections that it remains the land of self-respect.”

Udhayanidhi assured that the demands raised by Periyarist leader Valasa Vallavan, to include Aanaimuthu’s works Periyariyar Thoguthi I and II in college curricula and to establish a memorial hall in his name in Perambalur or Tiruchi, would be conveyed to the Chief Minister for consideration.

“The real tribute we can offer to Aanaimuthu is to ensure that fascist forces never gain a foothold in Tamil soil,” he said. “Tamil Nadu will forever stand for self-respect, equality and social justice.”