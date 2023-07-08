IAS transfer in TN: Darez Ahamed posted as secretary, special project implementation

CHENNAI: In a significant move, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday transferred about 20 IAS officers and created new posts on a temporary basis for a period of one year.

Darez Ahamed, Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj has been transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Special Program Implementation department vice Gagandeep Singh Bedi, holding additional charges.

He shall also hold the post of Commissioner of Social Security Scheme, Office of the Commissioner of Revenue Administration in full additional charge vice N Venkatachalam, a government order issued by chief secretary Shiv Das Meena said.

C Umashankar, additional chief secretary, commissioner of disciplinary proceedings Chennai is transferred and posted as additional CS director Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute.

S Malarvizhi, Chairperson, Science City has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Water Resources department vice R Kannan.

The government created a temporary post of Additional Chief Secretary/Director, Entrepreneurship development and Innovation institute in the Chief Secretary grade for a period of one year with effect from the date of appointment or till the need for it ceases, a Government Order said.

"Further, Sanction is accorded for the creation of temporary posts of Secretary to Government, Special Program Implementation department; Commissioner of Land Reforms and Special Secretary to Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise department in the Super Time Scale of IAS for a period of one year with effect from the date of appointment or till the need for them cease, whichever is earlier, " it added.