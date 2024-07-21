IAS officer's wife, who was involved in Madurai child kidnap case, dies by suicide

CHENNAI: In a shocking turn of events, the wife of an IAS officer has died by suicide in Gujarat, after her name was included in a child kidnapping case in Madurai.

The woman, Surya, wife of Ranjit Tanvar, an IAS officer serving in Gujarat, was reportedly involved in a kidnapping case in which a Class 10 boy was abducted and a ransom of Rs 2 crore demanded a week ago.

She was admitted to a hospital in Gandhi Nagar on Saturday where she died the following day.

On July 10, the schoolboy was abducted from an auto-rickshaw in Madurai. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore from the boy's family. The police rescued the boy and also arrested three persons, on July 12. Their probe led them to Surya as well.

Surya's husband had told the media in Gujarat that the two had filed for a divorce.

According to sources, Surya, a native of Tamil Nadu was living in Madurai and had incurred huge debts. To pay it off, she had reportedly executed the kidnap of a child from the family that had lent her money and demanded Rs 2 crore in ransom.

The police had cracked the case within hours after the kidnapping and were planning to go to Gujarat to arrest her as Surya had immediately left for Gujarat after the crime.

In this situation, the woman hung herself in the garden of her residence in Gujarat.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.